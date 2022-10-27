New Mercedes A-Class and B-Class now on sale priced from £31,880

The recently revealed facelifted Mercedes A-Class and Mercedes B-Class go on sale in the UK with prices starting from £31,880.

Earlier this month, Mercedes revealed a bit of an update and facelift for the A-Class and B-Class, and both revised models now go on sale with prices for the A-Class starting at £31,880 and the B-Class at £35,100.

The revised A-class comes as an A180, A200 or A200d as well as an A250e PHEV , with the B-Class offered as B200d or B200, with either a 7 or 8-speed DCT ‘box depending on the model.

Inside, there’s the latest MBUX with ‘Hey Mercedes’ virtual assistant, NAV, telematics and fingerprint scanner, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting and, on Premium Plus models, HUD and 360 Parking Package.

Both A-Class and B-Class also get new driver display graphics with three modes – Classic, Sporty and Discreet – which can be viewed on the 10.25″ screen.

Exterior tweaks include new LED headlights and taillights, 17″ alloys for the Sport Executive going up to 19″ AMG alloys for the AMG Line Premium Plus, black or grey interior and 10 exterior colour options.

Model choices are Sport Executive, AMG Line Executive, AMG Line Premium, AMG Line Premium Plus and a launch Exclusive Launch Edtion.

The revised Mercedes A-Class and Mercedes B-Class are now on sale.