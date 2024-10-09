New MINI Cooper Convertible REVEALED to complete the new MINI family – priced from £26k

The new MINI Cooper Convertible arrives in Cooper C and Cooper S guises with three trim levels and prices starting from £26,200.

MINI has been busy rolling out the latest MINI Cooper, and now, with the arrival of the new MINI Cooper Convertible, we have a more niche MINI offering.

Much of what’s on offer in the MINI Convertible matches with the tin-top versions, so the Coper C comes with a 165bhp petrol engine and the more potent Cooper S with 212bhp.

Just like the Coope Hatch, the Cooper Convertible comes in three trim flavours – Classic, Exclusive and Sport – with Classic models sporting black front grille and 16″ alloys (17″ on the Cooper S) with standard silver paint job and black interior trim.

Exclusive models get a silver grille and 17″ alloys, British Racing Green paint job with Blue upholstery and grey dashboard, with Sport trim offering a gloss hexagonal grille, black brake callipers with JCW badging and 18″ JCW alloys, with the interior getting JCW seats, black and red trim highlights and flappy paddles.

The USP of the Convertible is of course the folding roof, which opens in 18 seconds and clsoes in 15 seconds at up to 19mph and can be partially opened for a ‘sunroof’ effect, and an interior which matches the Cooper Hatch complete with heritage-inspired circular OLED infotainment.

Stefan Richmann, Head of the MINI brand, said:

We are very proud to be able to offer our customers a true convertible in the current MINI family. Our new MINI Cooper Convertible offers unmistakable, hallmark driving fun, coupled with boundless freedom and great emotions: Always Open. Iconic design combined with modern technology and connectivity make this vehicle an unrivalled experience for our customers.

Production of the new MINI Cooper Convertible starts production in the coming months with first deliveries early New Year. The Cooper C Convertible costs from £26,200 and the Cooper S Convertible from £30,600.