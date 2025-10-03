New Volvo XC90 BLACK EDITION adds to Volvo’s Black Edition offerings

The recently updated Volvo XC90 gets a new Black Edition model, available in three trim levels and with a choice of Mild Hybrid or PHEV.

Volvo had planned to dump the XC90 when it launched the electric EX90, but a less-than-stellar demand for EVs, major issues with the EX90 (which Volvo think they’ve now fixed ), and strong sales for the XC90 saw a change of heart.

Instead of dumping the new, basically decade-old, XC90, Volvo gave it a makeover last year to keep it looking fresh and keep sales buoyant with cosmetic tweaks, more comfort and an updated interior.

Now, because it’s compulsory, Volvo has revealed a Black Edition of the XC90 to join the Black Edition models of the XC60, EX40, EC40 and Mild-Hybrid XC40 (and an EX30 Black Edition launching soon), which comes in a choice of three trim levels with either Mild Hybrid or PHEV power.

Whichever trim level you opt for – Plus, Plus Pro or Ultra – you get a black makeover for the iron mark at the front, grille, rear badges and wheels, with the interior coming with two all-black ‘Rooms’, both with black headliner and chequered aluminium trim.

Where the new Black Edition XC90 differs from most Black Edition models is the availability of colours other than black, with a choice of Crystal White, Denim Blue and Vapour Grey in addition to the standard Onyx Black.

Erik Severinson, CCO Volvo Cars, said:

Following clear demand from our customers, we are expanding our line-up of Black Edition cars, adding the XC90. There’s now a timeless and confident-looking Black Edition for our customers in all sizes.

Prices for the XC90 Black Edition Mild Hybrid start at £72,450 in Pure trim, rising to £77,950 in Ultra trim, with the PHEV version starting at £79,960 in Pure trim and rising to £85,260 for Ultra models.