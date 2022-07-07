New VW Amarok Pick-up ARRIVES – aimed at the space left by the Mercedes X-Class

The new Volkswagen Amarok pickup arrives as VW’s take on the Ford Ranger, and looks to be aiming upmarket to the space left by the Mercedes X-Class.

The new VW Amarok pick-up arrives as the Volkswagen take on the new Ford Ranger, but with few surprises in store thanks to that – and VW’s previews and teases – the news is about the detail rather than the whole package.

Despite sharing a lot with the Ranger, the new Amarok is different – VW says it’s got ‘unambiguous Volkswagen DNA’ – with a different nose and tail to the Ranger and with ‘AMAROK’ plastered on the tailgate.

Up in size from the old Amarok, the new one is 96mm longer with an extra 173mm in the wheelbase, shorter overhangs and a very useful (if you need that sort of thing) 800mm wade depth.

That extra wheelbase length promises much more room in the Double Cab versions (there are both single and double cab options), with the interior moving upmarket with a 12″ touchscreen and digital instruments as well as high quality, but hopefully rugged, materials.

Power options for the UK look to be either 204bhp diesel four-pot or a 241bhp V6 petrol, both with permanent four-wheel-drive, ten-speed auto ‘box and two-speed transfer ‘box, although for other markets there are other options.

One of those options is a 302bhp 2.3-litre petrol which, says VW, is aimed at ‘Petro’ markets. We’re assuming that doesn’t include the UK, but it would make for an interesting buy if the UK does end up getting it.

Apart from the engine options and choice of Double or Single Cab, the Amarok also comes in a choice of Amarok, Life, Style, PanAmericana and Aventura trim, with the PanAmerican trim the range-topping off-road focussed version and the Aventura the range-topping on-road focussed version.

The new VW Amarok will go on sale before the end of 2022. No prices yet.