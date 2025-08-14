Polestar 3 – the Volvo EX90’s cousin – BREAKS world record for range on a single charge

The Polestar 3 has set a new world Guinness record for the longest journey by an electric SUV, managing 581.3 miles on a single charge.

The Polestar 3 was revealed back in 2022 with the same underpinnings as the Volvo EX90 but with just five seats, a more sporty feel and Polestar looks.

When the Polestar 3 arrived it was only available with a big 111kWh battery powering motors front and back for a total output of 483bhp and range of 379 miles.

Just like the EX90, the Polestar 3 was beset by software and production issues which delayed customer deliveries, despite which Polestar revealed a new, single motor Long Range ‘3’ with the same 111kWh battery and 295bhp, promsing range of 403 miles, which subsequently turned out to be a WLTP range of 435 miles.

Now, Polestar has decided they need to prove that 435-mile range claimed for the ‘3’ is just the start, so they’ve been out playing with Guinness World Records to set a new world record for distance travelled on a single charge for an electric SUV, managing 581.3 miles. But it’s all quite meaningless.

Car makers have been doing hypewmile tests on EVs forever (and on ICE cars too), but driving the Polestar 3 for almost 23 hours on flat roads in Norfolk at an average speed of 25mph hardly equates to any sort of useful indication of what an owner can expect. Which is probaly more like 300 miles on average.

Still, it’s a world record.