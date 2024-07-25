Porsche Cayenne Electric confirmed for 2025 – but ICE and Hybrid will last BEYOND 2030

Porsche confirms the electric fourth-generation Cayenne for 2025 and reveals the petrol and Hybrid Cayennes will continue beyond 2030.

It’s more than a year since Porsche confirmed an electric Cayenne was on the way, and now they further confirm it will arrive in 2025.

The new fourth-generation Cayenne will be strictly an EV and doubtless offer similar powertrain options to the Taycan, which will mean everything from a 400bhp base model all the way up to a 1000bhp Turbo GT.

This being Porsche, don’t expect huge cosmetic changes to come with a fourth-generation model – inside or out – but there will doubtless be plenty of technical improvements going on.

How well the Cayenne Electric will sell as interest in EVs wanes is anyone’s guess, so Porsche has decided that the current third-generation Cayenne will continue beyond 2030. After all, the Cayenne is Porsche’s biggest seller so they’re worried about shooting themselves in the foot by dropping it, even if it means backtracking on their ambition to go 80% electric by 2030.

The current Cayenne has only recently been updated so Porsche could probably soldier on with a few tweaks until legislation bans the sale of ICE (we still can’t see that happening in most markets), but they’ve promised that’s not the case and that the third generation will be continuously updated.

Porsche says:

The current Cayenne generation, which last year was given one of the most extensive product upgrades in the history of Porsche, will be further developed with major technological investment in the future. Here the developers will be focusing, among other things, on the powertrains, in particular on improving the efficiency of the V8 developed by Porsche and built at the Zuffenhausen engine plant. Extensive technical measures will ensure that the twin-turbo engine is ready to comply with future legislative requirements.