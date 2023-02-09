Porsche Cayenne extensive UPDATE teased testing ahead of Spring debut

Porsche teases the arrival of an extensively updated Cayenne undergoing extreme testing ahead of a debut in Spring 2023.

It’s six years since the current Porsche Cayenne arrived, adding a Coupe version a couple of years later and some incremental updates in the meantime. But now it’s time for a major overhaul of the Cayenne.

This overhauled Cayenne isn’t a ‘New’ Cayenne, but Porsche is treating it as such with an extensive testing programme to thoroughly sort the extensive raft of changes being wrought.

Porsche has subjected the new Cayenne to almost 2.5 million miles of testing in harsh conditions from the Arctic Circle to off-roading in Spain and dune bashing in Morocco to underpin its off-road chops despite the fact few owners will ever subject their own Cayenne to such punishment.

Technical stuff includes a semi-active chassis, HD Matrix headlights and dual chamber air suspension as well as the usual facelift tweaks to bumpers, lights and wheels, with an interior upgrade including “extensively digitalized display and operating concept with enhanced connectivity functions” likely to follow the Taycan’s lead.

We can also expect improvements to powertrains too, with the entry-level V6 expected to get a few more horses and the V6 S swapping its 2.9-litre for a 4.0-litre V8, the Turbo GT remaining a Coupe-only offering, and the plug-in hybrid getting a bigger battery for increased EV range

Expect the extensively updated Porsche Cayenne to debut in April.