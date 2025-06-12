Skoda Kodiaq is the 2025 TOW CAR of the Year

The new Skoda Kodiaq family SUV has been declared the 2025 Tow Car of the Year by What Car? and The Camping and Caravanning Club.

The Skoda Kodiaq seems to have been around forever, but it’s less than a decade since it first arrived as Skoda’s take on a practical family SUV. And very good it is too.

The latest Kodiaq only arrived last year, with Skoda not messing too much with the successful recipe but improving the tech on offer and adding a new interior to make the seven-seat family SUV even more appealing.

Now, the new Kodiaq has been declared the 2025 Tow Car of the Year by What Car? and The Camping and Caravanning Club to add to its awards, including 4×4 of the Year.

Tested in 2.0 TDI 193PS SportLine DSG 4×4 guise, the Kodiaq topped the 1700-1999kg category and scored higher than its 35 rivals to grab the overall gong, the eighth time Skoda has bagged the award.

The tests the entrants had to tackle included an emergency lane change, 30-0mph braking and a 1-in-6 hill climb.

What Car? Editor Steve Huntingford, said:

The Kodiaq ticks all the right boxes while towing. It’s very stable at the legal limit, and the engine has enough poke for nipping past dawdling traffic.

As well as grabbing the top gong, Skoda also has a category win with the electric Elroq taking the ‘Electric car up to 1200kg’ category.