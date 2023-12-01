Tesla Cybertruck OFFICIALLY revealed with up to 845bhp

The Tesla Cybertruck is officially revealed – and delivered to a handful of customers – with three powertrain options up to 845bhp.

It’s almost exactly four years since Telsla gave us our first look at its Cybertruck, a monster pick-up with stainless steel unpainted bodywork, just about zero curves and promising to be a big disruptor in the North American pick-up market.

The usual Tesla promises were all there, with stunning performance predictions and good range whilst delivering a proper workhorse with impressive towing and payload numbers. It was also promised to arrive by the end of 2021, with Tesla taking deposits from day one.

Of course, the Cybertruck didn’t arrive in 2021, and the early deposit payers have now been waiting four years, but now deliveries have started, although just a handful, as Tesla reveals the Cybertruck officially and gives us prices and some specs.

Tesla claims the Cybertruck is ‘more sports car than a sports car’ – not really what you expect from a pick-up – and has more torsional stiffness than a McLaren P1 and weighs a not inconsiderable 3,100kg, with adaptive air suspension, 4WS and locking diffs.

Available in three configurations, the range-topping ‘Cyberbeast’ comes with 845bhp and 320-mile range and can hit 62mph in 2.6 seconds (just what you need in a pick-up) and costs from $99,990 (around £80k).

Sitting below that is a dual-motor 4WD version with 600bhp, good for 0-60mph in 4.1 seconds and costing $79,990 (around £63k), with the promise of a RWD model later with a starting price of $60,990 (around £48k) although don’t bank on that ever happening.

It remains to be seen how quickly Tesla can ramp up production of the Cybertruck, but they’re promising deliveries through 2024.