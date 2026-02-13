Volvo EX30 Black Edition adds to Volvo’s Black Edition offerings

Volvo rolls out yet another ‘Black Edition’ model – the EX30 Black Edition – with a raft of cosmetic tweaks.

Car makers love a ‘Black Edition’ model to catch the eye of buyers wedded to a stealthy look, and Volvo, in particular, seems to be rolling out more and more Black Editions across its range to bolster sales.

We had the arrival of the XC60 Black Edition a couple of years ago, followed by a trio of new Black Editions with the EC40, EX40 and XC40 Black Editions all arriving together, and most recently an XC90 Black Edition.

Now, Volvo is back with a new Black Edition offering with the EX30 Black Edition, delivering a stealthy look to an EV which has had more than its share of teething problems in the hope of boosting sales. Although, to be fair, the EX30 was the tenth best-selling EV in the UK last year despite its issues.

The EX30 gets exactly what you’d expect in its black makeover, with 19″ high-gloss black alloys, privacy glass, black badges, roof spoiler, door mirrors and a single Onyx Black paint job and Indigo interior with upcycled denim trim.

Rob Deane, Commercial Operations Director, Volvo Car UK, said:

The Black Edition variants of our models have struck a chord with buyers in the past and the EX30 looks really striking with the design additions, giving it even more presence. We are really pleased to offer the Black Edition of our compact premium SUV to customers in the UK.

Prices for the Black Edition start at £40, 060 in Single Motor Plus trim, rising to £45,860 for the Twin Motor Ultra. First customer deliveries due in May.