Volvo EX90 gets CHEAPER with new RWD model

Volvo reveals a new rear-wheel drive EX90 with 276bhp and 100kWh battery, with a new Plus trim level cutting the entry-level price.

Believe it or not, it was back in 2022 when the electric Volvo EX90 was first revealed, at a time when Volvo was saying all its cars would be EVs by 2030 and that the EX90 would replace the XC90.

Since the EX90 was first revealed, much has changed; Volvo is no longer committed to going all-electric by 2030, and the XC90 has been given a major update to keep it on sale for the foreseeable future.

The EX90 did finally go into production (in the US) 10 months ago, but with prices starting at almost £100k it did seem an awful lot, even for what is an impressive electric SUV.

But now, as EV sales struggle (Volvo’s EV sales in Europe in March were down a whopping 39%) Volvo has come up with a new entry-level EX90 and a new ‘Pure’ trim to try and tempt buyers in.

The new EX90 comes with a single 276bhp motor at the back powered by a 100kWh battery and promising a leisurely 0-62mph of 8.4 seconds, with range of 380 miles and economy of 3.4mpkWh.

The new ‘Plus’ trim comes with four-zone Climate, Panoramic Roof, HUD, 360 Camera and 14.5″ infotainment, with steel springs on the RWD model and Air Suspension on the AWD.

The new RWD model cuts the entry price to a still substantial £82,660, and the entry-level price for the AWD version to £89,495.