Volvo XC30 Cross Country UK Price and Spec ANNOUNCED

The Volvo EX30 Cross Country – Volvo’s butch take on the electric EX30 – comes with 422bhp and a chunky £47,060 price tag.

It’s been almost two years since Volvo revealed the EX30, a new small electric SUV sitting below the EX40 in its EV offerings and costing from £34k to £44k. Not exactly bargain basement.

Just a few days after the EX30 debuted, the Volvo EX30 Cross Country Concept was revealed as a butch ‘off-road’ take on the EX30, reviving the Cross Country moniker once used for high-riding Volvo estates (and, briefly, an S60 Cross Country) and attaching it, for the first time, to an SUV and EV.

It took Volvo until February this year to reveal the production version of the EX30 Cross Country, and now it’s on sale in the UK at a quite chunky £47,060.

Essentially the Cross Country is an AWD Ultra EX30, withe an identical interior, with butch bits including black panelling front and back, wheel arch cladding, skid plates and ‘Cross Country’ script on the back bumper.

Volvo has also tweaked the underpinnings with a 19mm raised ride height, 19″ alloys (with an 18″ all-terrain rubber option), and tweaked the steering and suspension for a more comfortable experience.

The only powertrain option is the range-topping AWD version with a 69kWh battery powering a pair of motors good for 422bhp with an official range of 264 miles.

The £47k price may seem steep, but it’ll get even steeper once you start ticking the extensive option boxes, with the 18″ off-road wheels costing over £2k, a towbar £1,400, a roofbox £375, and Dashcams £575 amongst the options.

The Volvo EX30 Cross Country is now on sale in the UK with current delivery estimates of 4-5 months.