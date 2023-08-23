Electric Polestar 2 passes the 150,000 mark – 20,000 in the UK

The electric Polestar 2 – Polestar’s take on the Volvo XC40 EV – has passed the 150,000 build mark, 20,000 of which are in the UK.

Polestar started out as a Volvo performance badge but has since morphed in to a standalone maker of sporty EVs, initially with the ‘halo’ opening act hybrid Polestar 1 followed by the Polestar 2 based on the powertrain and underpinnings of the Volvo XC40.

There are more Polestar models on the way, including the already revealed Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 and the promise of the Polestar 6 in 2026. But, for now, it’s just the Polestar 2 doing the heavy lifting.

Despite that, or perhaps because it’s the only Polestar you can actually get in to for now, the Polestar 2 has passed the 150,000 production mark just eight months after it hit 100,000. Not exactly Tesla-like sales, but more than credible from a startup brand, even if it is one bankrolled by Geely’s deep pockets.

The news of the production milestone comes as Polestar starts deliveries of the recently updated Polestar 2 with RWD, better software, longer range – up to 406 miles – and faster charging. Which can only lead to more sales.