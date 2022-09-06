Ferrari Purosangue SUV teased as REVEAL confirmed for 13 September

Ferrari’s first SUV – which may or may not be called the Ferrari Purosangue – is teased as Ferrari confirms its debut for 13 September 2022.

After years of decrying the idea of a Ferrari SUV, Ferrari finally bowed to the inevitable in 2017 and announced they would build an SUV. Except it wouldn’t be an SUV, it’d be an FUV (Ferrari Utility Vehicle).

A few months later, at the start of 2018, Ferrari declared their FUV would arrive in 2020, and later that year the Ferrari Purosangue was declared the nomenclature of choice, although we’re still not sure the name will carry through to production.

Now, a couple of years late, Ferrari has finally got its FUV ready for the reveal and has confirmed it will debut on 13 September 2022.

Of course, we’ve already seen the Purosangue in relatively light camouflage, so we know it’s more of a crossover than a high-riding SUV.

It will come with Ferrari’s V12 powering all four wheels on a Platform which can handle hybrid gubbins too – inevitable for the Purosangue at some point – as well as air suspension to give it at least a notional off-road ability, seating for four and a dual-clutch ‘box.

All will be revealed next week.