‘James Bond’ Land Rover Defenders raise £352,800 for charity

A stunt Land Rover Defender, fresh from an outing in James Bond No Time to Die, and a Bond special Defender raise £352,800 for charity.

A few days ago, we reported on the first results from the Jame Bond memorabilia auction as Aston Martin models sold for strong money to raise funds for charity.

The headline act was the sale of an Aston Martin DB5 replica from No Time to Die which raised a whopping £2.9 million for charity, with an Aston Martin V8 driven by Daniel Craig fetching £630,000 and an Aston Martin DBS Superleggera 007 Edition selling for £403,200.

But it wasn’t just Aston Martin models selling to benefit charity, there were a couple of Land Rover Defenders joining the fundraising outing, although the sums involved were not quite in the AML league.

The most interesting of the two Defenders up for grabs was one of 10 Defender stunt cars from No Time to Die, which came with a 007 VIN and sold for £1890,000, with proceeds going to the British Red Cross.

The second Defender on offer was a Defender 110 V8 Bond Edition, one of 300 Bon Editions built, with a unique ‘60 Years of Bond’ logo on the instrument panel end cap. It fetched £163,800 to benefit the Tusk charity.

That seems like a healthy premium over the new cost, but it’s a chunk less than the Bond Edition Defenders were fetching last year.

Still, nearly £400k for good causes is a result.