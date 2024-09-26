MG is the most UNRELIABLE car brand in the UK – and MINI the MOST reliable

The annual What Car? Reliability Survey has named MG as the most unreliable brand in the UK, with MINI the most reliable.

We’re always told – in endless surveys – that Land Rover is the most unreliable car brand (here and here, for example) or in the bottom two, but the annual What Car? Reliability Survey found it was actually MG in a survey of almost 30,000 used cars up to five years old. Land Rover actually comes in as fifth most unreliable, so perhaps JLR are getting better?

It seems that 37% of MGs – up to five years old – suffered a fault, and 58% of those were off the road for more than a week, leading to the survey declaring a 76.9% reliability score

The most unreliable model was the MG 4 with a reliability rating of just 63.8%, with the MG ZS EV not much better at 69.3%, although the MG5 came in with a 92% reliability rating. Coming in as second most unreliable was Alfa Romeo on 84.1% and Vauxhall on 84.7%.

Top 10 Most Unreliable Car Brands in the UK 2024

MG 76.9% Alfa Romeo 84.1% Vauxhall 84.7% Nissan 85.9% Land Rover 87.1% Seat 87.5% Fiat 88.2% Audi 89.0% Polestar 89.3% Mercedes 89.7%

At the other end of the reliability scale it was MINI coming out #1 with a top score of 98.3%, with its most reliable model the MINI Countryman on 99.7% followed by the MINI Convertible on 99.2%. The MINI Electric was also the most reliable EV. Coming in behind MINI was Lexus on 97.9% and Suzuki on 97.7%.

Top 10 Most Reliable Car Brands in the UK 2024

Mini 98.3% Lexus 97.9% Suzuki 97.7% Honda 96.6% Toyota 96.1% Dacia 96.0% Citroen 94.1% BMW 94.0% Renault 93.6% Hyundai 93.5%