New BMW M5 Touring CONFIRMED for 2024

BMW confirms that in addition to the new M5 saloon, expected in 2024, there will be a new generation of the BMW 5 Serie Touring.

BMW surprised us all by finally building an M3 Touring, so it seemed likely we would see a big brother for the M3 with a new BMW M5 Touring version of the latest BMW 5 Series. And that’s exactly what’s happening.

BMW has released a couple of teaser image of the new M5 Touring (above and below) as what’s likely to be a quite long tease before it debuts with the M3 Saloon in 2024, and the announcement comes as BMW start road testing of the new Touring.

A look at the new 5 Series, and also at the M3 Touring, will give you a pretty good idea of how the new M5 Touring will look, with the usual ‘M’ tweaks, titivations and baubles, and an interior which looks familiar from the recently revealed 5 Series and electric i5.

What powers the new M5 Touring is open to speculation, but BMW has stated it will be a partially electrified powertrain, so we assume it’ll be similar to that found in the BMW XM.

That means at least 645bhp from a 4.4-litre petrol V8 and electric motor, and if we look at the mad XM Label Red that power goes up to a whopping 738bhp.

No doubt BMW will be back before long with some powertrain details.