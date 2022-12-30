The new Nissan X-Trail is declared 4×4 of the Year by 4×4 Magazine, as well as Best Medium SUV. The new Nissan Qashqai is Best Crossover.

Nissan has had a bit of a busy last year or so, with the new electric Nissan Ariya finally arriving on sale in the UK to pick up the EV mantle from the Nissan LEAF, and an updated Nissan Qashqai and new Nissan X-Trail too.

We’ve also seen Nissan’s new technologies come to the fore too, with both Nissan e-Force and Nissan e-Power hitting the roads in the new Nissan models, both delivering something new to Nissan’s vehicles.

Nissan e-Power is perhaps the more interesting of the two, with its take on a sort of range-extender setup using an ICE engine to power a battery pack which in turn powers an electric motor, offering a drive which is very similar to an EV but without the need to ever plug in to charge, and Nissan e-Force controlling torque and braking for each wheel individually to prioritise grip and deliver safer handling.

Both technologies come into play on the new, and very appealing, X-Trail, part of the reason it’s been declared the 4×4 of the year by 4×4 Magazine, and the Best Medium SUV too.

4×4 Magazine’s Alan Kidd said:

You can get blasé about new vehicles when you’re bombarded with them week in, week out. But the upside of that is that when something really knocks our socks off, we know it must be special. And that’s exactly what the new X-Trail has done. It’s capable, classy, entertaining and, with its seven-seat layout, hugely practical. Whether you want it for work or play, it’s right there, right on the money. A good SUV is meant to be good at everything: the new X-Trail is great at everything, and it’s a great SUV.

But it’s not just the new X-Trail getting a gong from 4×4 Magazine, but the new Qashqai is on the top step of the podium too having been declared the Best Crossover.

Nissan’s Matt Duncan said:

It is such an honour for X-Trail to be awarded 4X4 of the Year, as well as Best Medium SUV, and for Qashqai to be named Best Crossover. These are incredibly competitive segments and it’s exciting to see e-4ORCE and e-POWER technologies making such a positive impression on the industry.