New Volkswagen Golf R and Golf R Estate ARRIVE with extra power

The new Volkswagen Golf R and Golf R Estate arrive, with cosmetic tweaks, more power and a launch Black Edition model.

Volkswagen has been rolling out the Golf 8.5 this year aiming to fix the multitude of issues found in the Golf 8.0, with regular Golf 8.5 models going on sale in April and the GTI, GTE and Style eHybrid in June, and the reveal of the 2024 Golf GTI Clubsport in June too.

Now it’s time for the next instalment of Golf 8.5 models with the reveal of the 2024 VW Golf R and Golf R Estate.

The Golf R gets the latest Golf family looks with a new front bumper with air curtains, LED Plus headlights, an illuminated VW badge, new LED tail light clusters and an interior with the latest VW 12.9″ infotainment, more resistant haptic buttons on the steering wheel, sports seats, optional Nappa leather, splashes of blue and optional carbon fibre bits.

Both the Golf R and Estate come with VW’s EA888 2.0-litre four-pot turbo which now delivers 329bhp to all four wheels through a DCT ‘box and good for 0-62mph in 4.6 seconds (4.8s for the Estate), the same state of tune as the Cupra Leon Sportstourer and various Golf ‘Specials’ like the Golf R 333.

In addition to the regular Golf R, there’s a Golf R Black Edition launch model with 19.0″ Black Estoril wheels, black brake callipers, darkened Matric LED headlights, R-Performance Package and darker ‘VW’ and ‘R’ logos.

No UK prices yet, but in Germany the new Golf R costs from around £45k and the Golf R estate from £46.5k. The Black Edition costs from around £50k.