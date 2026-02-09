Skoda Epiq – Skoda’s take on the VW ID. Polo – POWERTRAIN details revealed

The Skoda Epiq – Skoda’s take on the upcoming VW ID. Polo – will come with a choice of three powertrains and prices likely to start at around £25k.

The next round of new EVs from the VW Group will see new entry-level models arriving as the Skoda Epiq, Cupra Raval, ID. Polo and ID. Cross. And now, ahead of a debut before the summer, we get more details of Skoda’s new Epiq (and, by default, likely powertrain options for the VW and Cupra too).

We’ve already had a good look at what we can expect from the new Epiq with the Epiq Concept we saw back in September, as well as a ‘Design Study’ for the Epiq nearly two years ago, so although we can probably expect a few tweaks when the Epiq is properly revealed, we’ve seen much of what the Epiq will offer in the looks department already.

That means Skoda’s Tech-Deck face, T-Shaped LED lights and butch bumpers, and although there are no real details on the interior, you can expect something similar to Skoda’s other EVs, with Skoda saying the Epiq is the “brand’s first production model to incorporate all elements of the new Modern Solid design language”.

What we now also get is confirmation that the Epiq will get a comprehensive range of safety nannies from higher-end models and come with three powertrain options.

The range kicks off with the Epiq 35, which has a 37kWh battery powering a 114bhp motor at the front and promising a range of 192 miles, the Epiq 40 with the same 37kWh battery but a 133bhp motor and the Epiq 55, which gets a 52kWh battery and 208bhp motor with a range of 267 miles.

The Skoda Enyaq will be fully revealed before the summer, with prices expected to start at a bit under £25k, comparable to the ICE Skoda Kamiq.