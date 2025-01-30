BMW M3 CS Touring ARRIVES with more power, less weight and a big price tag

The new BMW M3 CS Touring is revealed sporting a more aggressive look, an increase in power and a steep price tag.

It took BMW a very long time to deliver an M3 Touring, with the first ever M3 Touring arriving in 2022. And having delivered the M3 Touring BMW has decided to go the whole hog and deliver the new BMW M3 CS Touring for buyers who want the ultimate M3 ‘Estate’.

That means an M3 Touring with very much the same makeover as we’ve already seen on the M3 CS Saloon and M4 CS Coupe, with extra power, a bit less weight and chassis tweaks, yet retaining the practical side which comes with the Touring body.

Power for the CS comes from BMW’s 3.0-litre six=pot, here delivering 542bhp (up 20bhp on the regular M3) thanks to a forged lightweight crank and tweaked turbos delivering more boost, cutting a whole 0.1 seconds off the regular M3’s 0-62 time (the CS hits 62mph in 3.5 seconds).

The power goes to all four wheels through an eight-speed auto ‘box, with 4WD Sport mode sending more power to the back end, 2WD mode sending it all to the back and deactivating DSC for added sliding fun and tweaked springs and shocks, front strut brace and revised adaptive dampers and 19/20″ front/rear alloys adding to the recipe.

The weight cutting is present and correct – although minimal – with CFRP bonnet, front splitter and rear diffuser as well as centre console, dash trim and M Carbon bucket seats.

Visual tweaks follow the lead set by the M3 CS and M4 CS with a new front splitter, red-edged kidney grille, matte black quad tailpipes and red splashes on the roof spoiler, with the interior treated to an Alcantara steering wheel, 14.9″ infotainment, 12.3″ driver display, lap timer and actual buttons for Drive Modes.

On sale now, the BMW M3 CS Touring costs from £1220,600 with first customer deliveries due in March.