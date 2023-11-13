MG4 EV grabs a Car of The Year Gong – wins too for BMW, Tesla, Ford and more

The electric MG4 has triumphed at the Parkers 2024 Car of the Year Awards, voted Car of the Year, Best Small Family Car and Best Value Car too.

Whatever your reservations about Chinese cars – be that privacy concerns or build quality or something else – Chinese cars are here to stay, and MG – perhaps in no small part because of its familiar badge to UK buyers – is doing well with its EVs, especially the EV4 which offers a proper budget alternative to cars like the VW ID.4.

A year or so on from when the EV4 went on sale in the UK, MG has subsequently revealed an extended-range EV4 and a performance EV4 to build on its success which saw it grab the UK Car of the Year this year.

Now, the MG4 has won the Car of the Year gong from Parkers – UK new car specialists – as well as the gong for Best Value Car and Best Family Car. Which isn’t too shoddy.

Alan Taylor-Jones, New Cars Editor of Parkers, said:

Normally, we offer plenty of caveats when recommending MGs, but the MG4 is a genuinely excellent electric hatchback at a price that’s barely believable. It’s also great to drive, balancing handling and comfort expertly – and range and efficiency are both exactly where they need to be.

Other winners at the Parkers Awards included the Skoda Fabia as Best First Car, Honda Civic as Best Medium Family Car, Kia EV6 as the Best Large Family Car, VW Multivan as Best Seven Seater, BMW 7 Series as Best Luxury Car, the Alipne A110 as Best Fun Car, Ford Fiesta as Best Used Car and Tesla Model Y as Best Company Car.